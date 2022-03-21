Economic impact of 2022 BNP Paribas Open

After two weeks in "Tennis Paradise," the 2022 BNP Paribas Open is over.

On Monday, crews were out cleaning up the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens. While the tennis scores are in the history books, we are still waiting to learn just how much money the tournament brought to our area.

“You get so many more people in here. It's got to help hotels, Airbnb, restaurants. Yes, definitely a plus for the area,” said Mary Lou Phillips, a BNP Paribas Open employee.

Although the tournament and visitors bureau are continuing to gather data for this year’s revenue, past years have shown the tournament has steadily increased in revenue since 2006. A neighboring hotel gave us a look at their numbers this year.

Officials with the Hyatt Regency in Indians Wells told News Channel 3 that their revenue was up by 75 percent compared to the previous tournament in Oct. 2021.

The Hyatt’s director of revenue, Sean Kim, also shared, “Compared to a non-pandemic 2019 tournament, we were down about 5% in revenue. This decline is mainly due to the lower occupancy, and we project the 2023 March tournament will be back to normal if not more demand than previous years.”

It's was a much different site on Monday in Indian Wells, people stopped by to buy flowers straight from the tournament grounds.

“I’m looking forward to going and planting my purple flowers,” Phillips said.

After two weeks of working at the BNP Paribas Open, Phillips was excited to buy some flowers leftover from the tournament.

Briana DeAztlan, the owner of Eventscape, the company in charge of the tournament’s floral arrangements, explains that she is thankful to return to the tournament, especially after the past two years.

“As a company, this is one of our largest events. And it's primarily because they put such an emphasis on keeping the ground so beautiful with all of their flowers and plants," DeAztlan said.