New charitable, community-focused initiatives announced for 2023 BNP Paribas Open

The BNP Paribas Open announced a series of charitable and community-focused initiatives to take place throughout the 2023 tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

These initiatives will center around supporting The Champions Volunteer Foundation – the non-profit associated with the BNP Paribas Open, whose primary purpose is to raise funds for local desert charities that support youth, recreational, educational and well-care programs.

New this year, tickets to ATP and WTA qualifying days on Monday, March 6 and Tuesday, March 7 will be $10, and all proceeds will benefit The Champions Volunteer Foundation.

Parking for the event is FREE, and children under 18 will receive free admission to both qualifying days. In addition, the Tennis Paradise Shop on-site will offer a “Round-Up” program allowing all fans to easily round up to the nearest dollar with each purchase, with all donations going to The Champions Volunteer Foundation.

“Giving back to the local desert community has always been a critical aspect of our tournament’s identity, and this year provides us with a terrific opportunity to keep raising our commitment to having a positive impact on the Coachella Valley,” said Desert Champions Chief Marketing Officer Philippe Dore. “We’re excited to support the great work that The Champions Volunteer Foundation does in our community, and this trio of initiatives makes us believe that our 2023 tournament can be the most impactful yet.”

The BNP Paribas Open will also recognize distinguished individuals from the Coachella Valley as part of its annual tournament-long ‘Celebrating Community Heroes’ initiative. The Champions Volunteer Foundation will honor various charity leaders and other local heroes with special recognition during each evening tennis session on Stadium 1.

Since its founding in 2002, The Champions Volunteer Foundation has donated a total of more than $3 million to nearly 50 different local non-profits per year through a grant application process. The Foundation’s list of supported organizations includes well-respected charities such as The Desert Cancer Foundation, ABC Recovery Center, The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, Armed Services YMCA, and numerous others.

The Foundation will have a booth on-site at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open and host a silent auction during the tournament. More information on The Champions Volunteer Foundation can be found on the organization’s official website.