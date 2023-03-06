BNP Paribas Open Day 1: Men’s and women’s draws unveiled for 2023 tournament

The BNP Paribas Open is back!

We back! Opening day here @BNPPARIBASOPEN with the men’s and women’s draw! Coverage on @KESQ! pic.twitter.com/Ec9h0KkJNl — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 6, 2023

The two-week tennis spectacle, scheduled to run from March 6th through the 19th at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, got underway Monday with the men's and women's draw.

Top-seeded and defending champion Iga Świątek will open her title defense against the winner of Liu vs. Van Uytvanck.

🚨 The 2023 draw is underway 🚨



Top seed and reigning champion @iga_swiatek will open her title defense against the winner of Liu vs. Van Uytvanck#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/7pNKAPUpCu — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 6, 2023

On the men's side, defending champion Taylor Fritz will take on the winner of Ben Shelton or Fabio Fognini.

A tough path lies ahead for defending champion @Taylor_Fritz97 who will meet either Shelton or Fognini.#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/BEnaq43KO3 — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 6, 2023

🇺🇸 All-American first rounds 🇺🇸



Stephens vs. Kenin

Volynets vs Rogers

Mandlik vs Riske-Amritraj

McNally vs Navarro#TennisParadise — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 6, 2023

News Channel 3's Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo will have complete coverage of this year's tournament.

New Era of tennis is playing out right in front of us. Fans will get to enjoy it here in #TennisParadise



Couple of tennis A-Listers @AndrewKrasny & @TommyHaas13 providing some insight and perspective on this year's @BNPPARIBASOPEN.@KESQ @Tarp1969 @BaileyKESQ @Qassignmentdesk pic.twitter.com/9v8yMz2RDn — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 7, 2023

