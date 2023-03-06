Skip to Content
BNP Paribas Open
By ,
New
Published 5:50 PM

BNP Paribas Open Day 1: Men’s and women’s draws unveiled for 2023 tournament

KESQ

The BNP Paribas Open is back!

The two-week tennis spectacle, scheduled to run from March 6th through the 19th at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, got underway Monday with the men's and women's draw.

Top-seeded and defending champion Iga Świątek will open her title defense against the winner of Liu vs. Van Uytvanck.

On the men's side, defending champion Taylor Fritz will take on the winner of Ben Shelton or Fabio Fognini.

See the Full Draws and Schedules Here

News Channel 3's Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo will have complete coverage of this year's tournament.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the tennis tournament.

Article Topic Follows: BNP Paribas Open
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content