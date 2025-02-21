BNP Paribas Open announces live entertainment and on-site fan events for 2025

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - The BNP Paribas Open announced today an action-packed calendar of on-site activities and events set to greet fans for the 2025 tennis tournament.

The annual Family Day will once again serve as an exciting, free kickoff event to ring in the start of the BNP Paribas Open. Families with children of all ages are invited to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 1 to experience a fun-filled afternoon of on and off-court activities from 1:00-4:00 pm local time. Family Day festivities will include tennis clinics, live music, interactive games, face painting, yoga, friendship bracelets, and more taking place across Stadium Plaza and the Indian Wells Tennis Garden Practice Courts. USTA Southern California section will host clinics for children of all skill levels, with special appearances to be made by ATP and WTA professional players.



Fans coming out to BNP Paribas Open Qualifying Days from Sunday, March 2 through Tuesday, March 4 can look forward to a number of pre-tournament festivities taking place around the grounds. Fans can watch the main draws made live at Stadium Plaza during the Making of the WTA and ATP Draws taking place on Monday, March 3 from 3pm-4pm. The Tennis Warehouse Demo Court will also open to fans on Monday, March 3, giving fans a space to put their skills to the test and play with the hottest gear and equipment seen around the industry.



Tuesday, March 4 will be headlined by the 2025 Eisenhower Cup in Stadium 2, as top stars on both Tours pair up in mixed doubles for a one-night Tie Break Tens event taking place at 7:00 pm. The Eisenhower Cup field features 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys, 2022 BNP Paribas Open champion Taylor Fritz, and plenty of other big name stars. Tickets to the event are on-sale now starting at $60. The tournament will also host a special Rising Stars Q&A Panel on Tuesday, March 4 at the Village Stage at 3pm, where fans can meet and hear from rising talents on both Tours about their journeys into professional tennis.



BNP Paribas Open qualifying days ground passes can be purchased for just $10 per day, with all proceeds benefiting The Champions Volunteer Foundation.



STADIUM 1 TO FEATURE PREMIUM SLATE OF SPECIAL EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Stadium 1 will play host to a variety of special events and in-stadium celebrations throughout the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. The action will commence on the evening of Friday, March 7 with a special Friday Night Fireworks Show celebrating “50 Years of Tennis In The Desert,” as the BNP Paribas Open honors five decades of professional tennis held in the Coachella Valley. The fireworks show and anniversary celebration will take place in between matches of the Stadium 1 evening session. The in-stadium excitement will continue into the weekend on Saturday, March 8 with a special DJ & Light Show to ring in the start of the Stadium 1 evening session.



The BNP Paribas Open will also continue to honor distinguished individuals from the local community as part of the Celebrating Community Heroes initiative in collaboration with The Champions Volunteer Foundation. Special recognition ceremonies will take place each night in Stadium 1 from Wednesday, March 5 through Friday, March 14, beginning with a special Champions Volunteer Foundation check presentation on-court on the evening of March 5. The Monday, March 10 edition of the program will honor military members – veterans, active military and first responders - in a special “Salute to Heroes” ceremony featuring a military band performance.



JOHN MCENROE’S ‘JOHNNY SMYTH BAND’ HEADLINES 2025 DAILY LIVE MUSIC LINEUP

The Village Stage will be alive all-tournament long as the hub of live entertainment in Tennis Paradise. John McEnroe’s Johnny Smyth Band will return for 2025 to lead a headline performance on Sunday, March 9. The full lineup of live Village Stage entertainment includes a variety of acclaimed local Southern California artists performing throughout the two weeks in the desert. See below for the daily lineup of performances:

Sunday, March 2, 12 pm-2 pm: Jones House Band

Monday, March 3, 12 pm-2 pm: Mike Myrdal Band

Wednesday, March 5, 4 pm-6 pm: BoomBox Heroes

Thursday, March 6, 4 pm-6 pm: Danni Stefanetti Trio

Friday, March 7, 4 pm-6 pm: Mighty Untouchables

Saturday, March 8, 4 pm-6 pm: Cassie B Band

Sunday, March 9, 4 pm-6 pm: Johnny Smyth Band

Monday, March 10, 4 pm-6 pm: Radio Ready Band

Tuesday, March 11, 4 pm-6 pm: Rafi B Levy Duo

Wednesday, March 12, 4 pm-6 pm: Doug and Meg Duo

Thursday, March 13, 4 pm-6 pm: Ottopilot Duo

Friday, March 14, 4 pm-6 pm: Michael Keeth Duo

Saturday, March 15, 12 pm-2 pm: Olivia Pucci Duo

Sunday, March 16, 12 pm-2 pm: Sam Hoskings Duo

The Village Stage will also host daily lunchtime Tennis Talks with legends of the sport and current players, as well as food and beverage samplings throughout the event for fans to enjoy while taking a break from the on-court action. Saturday, March 8 will feature a special Power of Women’s Tennis panel spotlighting female leaders in the sport.



SPONSOR DAYS AND PARTNER ACTIVATIONS IN STORE FOR 2025

The event’s esteemed lineup of partners will enrich the experience for fans on-site with special activations and giveaways taking place across the fortnight at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The following sponsor days will anchor the partner activations in Tennis Paradise with the schedule featuring:

Thursday, March 6 -- City of Indian Wells Residents Day

Friday, March 7 -- Spotlight 29 Day

Saturday, March 8 -- Emirates Day

Sunday, March 9 -- FILA Day

Monday, March 10 -- Motorola Day

Wednesday, March 12 -- BMW Day

Thursday, March 13 -- Steve Furgal’s International Tennis Tours Day

Friday, March 14 -- Rolex Day

Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, March 16 -- BNP Paribas Championship Weekend

The fan-favorite radio program is also back for 2025 as fans can pick up a free, personal earpiece radio to tune into BNP Paribas Open Radio presented by Spotlight 29. This live play-by-play analysis and commentary from Tennis Channel will begin on Tuesday, March 4 with the Eisenhower Cup, and continue throughout main draw play, concluding on Championship Sunday. Radios will be distributed from the Spotlight 29 display booth on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans are encouraged to visit the Sponsor Village for a variety of partner activations, player appearances, and autographs sessions to be held throughout the event.



PREMIUM SHOPPING EXPERIENCE RETURNS WITH THREE RETAIL STORES ON-SITE: TENNIS PARADISE SHOP, FILA RETAIL STORE, AND TENNIS WAREHOUSE

Shopping enthusiasts can look forward to a world-class retail experience at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden as the event welcomes back a trio of premium stores for fans to visit on-site.



The Tennis Paradise Shop will serve as the main home for all official tournament merchandise as well as signature apparel and accessories from the world’s most popular brands. The store will open on Monday, March 3 and fans can shop daily from 10am-8pm until the conclusion of the tournament.



The FILA Retail Store is also back for 2025, with fans able to shop premium apparel, footwear, accessories and tournament-branded merchandise from the Official Apparel and Footwear Supplier of the BNP Paribas Open. Tennis Warehouse rounds out the trio of on-site stores, allowing fans to gear up like their favorite pros with the latest footwear, racquets, and apparel from the hottest brands in the industry.



The complete calendar of on-site fan events and activities can be viewed at bnpparibasopen.com/onsite/activities. Tickets & Packages for the 2025 BNP Paribas Open are available and can be purchased at tennisparadise.com, via phone at 800.999.1585 (Option 2), or in-person at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden Box Office.