Venus Williams awarded wild card into 2026 BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) – The legendary Venus Williams will return to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden later this month. Williams was awarded the first wild card of the 2026 BNP Paribas Open.

The tennis icon has received both a singles and doubles wild card entry into the event, where she will make her first appearance since 2024, tournament organizers announced on Friday.

“It’s an honor to award the first wild card of this year’s event to Venus Williams,” said Tommy Haas, BNP Paribas Open Tournament Director. “Venus is a legend of the game, and one of the most accomplished players our sport has ever seen. We are thrilled to welcome her back to Tennis Paradise and give the fans the chance to see her compete in both singles and doubles.”

Williams made her WTA Tour debut in 1994, and her 30-year career includes 49 Tour-level singles titles, a World No. 1 ranking in both singles and doubles, and a combined 23 Grand Slams across all competitions, including seven in singles. The Southern California native has also won four Olympic Gold Medals and captured the 2008 WTA Tour Championships.

“I’m so excited to be heading back to Indian Wells and can’t wait to return home to play in California. This tournament is always such a special experience, and there’s nothing like competing in front of these incredible fans. I’ve made so many fun memories here over the years, and I’m grateful to the tournament for having me back and giving me the opportunity to compete in both singles and doubles,” said Venus Williams.

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open will mark Williams’ tenth career appearance at Indian Wells. She has reached the semifinal three times (1998, 2001, 2018) and competed most recently in 2024 as a wild card.

Williams has entered the singles draw at the two most recent Grand Slam events - the 2025 US Open and 2026 Australian Open - and also paired up with Leylah Fernandez in doubles at the US Open where the duo reached the quarterfinals. Williams is scheduled to compete in the ATX Open, a WTA 250 event in Austin, Texas from February 21-March 1.

Stay with News Channel 3 for full coverage of the 2026 BNP Paribas Open.