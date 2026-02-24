BNP Paribas Open highlights entertainment, retail experiences, and more

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ – The BNP Paribas Open announced an action-packed calendar of on-site activities set to greet fans at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the 2026 event.

From daily live music to a weekend fireworks show, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden will be full of energy from first ball to last with an unparalleled lineup of events for fans to enjoy during their time on-site in Tennis Paradise.

Village Stage and Paradise Pavilion To Serve As Hub For Daily Live Fan Entertainment

The Village Stage will be alive throughout the entire tournament as an electric lineup of live entertainment takes the stage in Tennis Paradise. As Main Draw play gets underway on Wednesday, March 4, American Idol Season 22 winner Abi Carter will kick off the festivities with a 5:00pm performance at the Village Stage. In addition, on Saturday, March 7, fans can enjoy the All Star Jam, a musical showcase featuring Sixwire with award-winning country music artist Sara Evans and Zac Barnett of American Authors.

The full lineup of live Village Stage entertainment includes a variety of acclaimed local Southern California artists performing throughout the two weeks in the desert, as well as a special performance from the fan-favorite Bryan Bros Band as the 16-time Grand Slam doubles champions and Hall of Fame duo bring their musical talents to Tennis Paradise for an electric performance from 4pm-6pm on Tuesday, March 10. Click here to view the full daily lineup of performances.

The BNP Paribas Open will also debut a brand new Paradise Pavilion for 2026 to play host to other fan-favorite live entertainment staples like Tennis Talks, Food & Beverage demos, and more. New in 2026, fans will be able to listen to a daily live radio show from the Tennis Paradise Stage thanks to the BNP Paribas Open Radio presented by Spotlight 29 Radio Program, which provides complimentary daily live earpiece radio commentary and analysis.

Fireworks Show and Candlelight Concert Highlight Weekend Entertainment

Stadium 1 will delight ticketholders with a plethora of must-see special events and in-stadium displays throughout the 2026 BNP Paribas Open. The action begins with a dazzling fireworks show and court projection on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7. The shows will begin after the first match of the evening session. The in-stadium excitement will continue on Sunday, March 8 and Thursday, March 12 with a special courtside DJ show throughout the Stadium 1 evening session.

On Friday, March 13, fans can usher in Championship Weekend with a brand-new Candlelight® by Fever performance, setting Tennis Paradise aglow after the final night match in Stadium Plaza. Candlelight® will feature a string quartet performing music from Coldplay and Imagine Dragons, set against a signature candlelit ambiance as Stadium Plaza shines with thousands of flickering candles.

New lululemon Pop Up Headlines Elevated On-Site Retail Experience

Guests can anticipate unique experiences at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden with three retail stores on-site for fans. New for 2026, lululemon, the Official Outfitter of the BNP Paribas Open, will open its retail and fan experience for guests to enjoy throughout the tournament. The lululemon Pop Up will feature Indian Wells-inspired gear and customizable apparel with tournament-exclusive graphic for fans to shop – the space will also feature La La Land Café where fans can purchase beverages.

The new Official Outfitter will also operate the lululemon Court for fans on Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8 on Practice Court 20, where guests can put their on-court skills to the test.

The Tennis Paradise Shop will serve as the main home for all official tournament merchandise as well as signature apparel and accessories from the world’s most popular brands. The store will open on Sunday, March 1 and fans can shop daily from 10am-9pm until the conclusion of the tournament. Tennis Warehouse returns to complete the retail trio, allowing fans to gear up like their favorite pros with the latest footwear, racquets, and apparel from the hottest brands in the industry.

Family Day To Serve As Kickoff Event With Brand New 5K Fun Run on Saturday, February 28

The annual Family Day will once again serve as an exciting, free kickoff event to commence the BNP Paribas Open on February 28. For the first time in Tennis Paradise, fans can lace up for a 5K Fun Run that will take participants around the Indian Wells Tennis Garden beginning at 10:00am.

Following the 5K, families are invited to experience a festive afternoon of on and off court activities from 12:00-3:00pm local time. Family Day festivities will include tennis clinics, live music, interactive games, arts and crafts, yoga, delicious food, and more taking place across Stadium Plaza and the Indian Wells Tennis Garden Practice Courts. USTA Southern California section will host clinics for children of all skill levels, with special appearances to be made by ATP and WTA professional players.

For more information on Family Day and to sign up for the 5K Run, fans should visit this link.

Expanded Qualifying Access And Eisenhower Cup To Make For Unforgettable Opening First Week

Fans attending BNP Paribas Open Qualifying Days from Sunday, March 1 through Tuesday, March 3 can look forward to a number of pre-tournament festivities taking place around the grounds. New in 2026, fans with a Qualifying Day ticket can watch their favorite stars tune up for the main draw with open practice sessions in Stadium 1 and 2.

In addition, fans can look forward to the BNP Paribas Open Main Draw Reveal presented by Tennis Channel from 3pm-4pm on Monday, March 2 – where the draws for the tournament will be made live on the big screens in Stadium Plaza. The main draw reveal will be broadcast live on Tennis Channel 2 and in the Tennis Channel App and can be experienced live on-site with qualifying day tickets available to purchase for just $10, with proceeds benefiting The Champions Volunteer Foundation.

Tuesday, March 3 will feature the star-studded Eisenhower Cup, where eight top men’s and women’s players will pair up to compete in a thrilling night of mixed doubles under the lights of Stadium 2. The exhibition event will begin at 7:00pm with teams competing in the fast-paced Tie Break Tens format in a single elimination knockout format. Tickets to the event are on-sale starting at $60, with proceeds to benefits The Champions Volunteer Foundation.

Partner Days And Activations Around the Grounds For 2026

The Tennis Paradise family of brand partners will enhance the experience for fans with special activations and giveaways taking place across the two weeks at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. This year’s lineup includes new partners appearing at the event for the first time, including lululemon, FAGE, and Silversea. The following partner days will highlight partner activations in Tennis Paradise with the schedule featuring:

Wednesday, March 4 -- Veroni Day

Thursday, March 5 -- City of Indian Wells Residents Day

Friday, March 6 -- Spotlight 29 Day

Saturday, March 7 -- Emirates Day

Sunday, March 8 -- lululemon Day

Monday, March 9 -- Motorola Day

Tuesday, March 10 – FAGE Day

Wednesday, March 11 -- BMW Day

Thursday, March 12 -- Steve Furgal’s International Tennis Tours Day

Friday, March 13 -- Rolex Day

Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15 -- BNP Paribas Championship Weekend

Fans are encouraged to visit the Sponsor Village for a variety of partner displays, activations, player appearances, and autograph sessions to be held throughout the event.

The complete calendar of on-site fan events and activities can be viewed here.

Stay with News Channel 3 for complete coverage of the 2026 BNP Paribas Open.