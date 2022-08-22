Tickets for the Coachella Valley Firebirds’ Seattle-based games now on sale

The Coachella Valley Firebirds' inaugural season kicks off soon and you can now secure your tickets for two Seattle-based games!

The Firebirds will kick off their season in the Seattle area while construction on Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms is finished.

This is the first public on-sale in franchise history with the opportunity for fans to purchase tickets for the Sunday, October 23rd match up against Abbotsford at Climate Pledge Arena and the Friday, October 28th game against Calgary at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA.

Tickets start at $15 for the Climate Pledge Arena game and $11 for the Everett game (additional fees apply) and are available through Ticketmaster.com.

10/23 vs. Abbotsford at Climate Pledge Arena - Tickets click HERE.

10/28 vs. Calgary at Angel Of The Winds - Tickets click HERE.

The Firebirds’ inaugural game will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Calgary against the Calgary Wranglers.

The Firebirds' first game at Acrisure Arena is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 pm PT.

Meet the Firebirds Head Coach and Assistant Coach

Firebirds 2022-2023 season tickets are now on sale. For more information or to purchase season tickets, please visit www.cvfirebirds.com or call 760-835-8778.

