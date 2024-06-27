Skip to Content
Firebirds Farewell: Players address media in exit interviews ahead of off-season

today at 6:44 PM
Following a disappointing end to their season on Monday in Game 6 of the Calder Cup Finals, Firebirds players addressed the media on Thursday prior to heading home for the off-season.

For the second straight year, the Firebirds fell to the Hershey Bears in the Finals.

The conclusion of the season signals the end of Dan Bylsma's time in Coachella Valley who is moving to Seattle to be the head coach of the NHL-affiliate Kraken.

Bylsma's replacement has still not been named but Coachella Valley will have to act quickly given the upcoming schedule of events.

Free agency starts Monday, July 1.

In addition to Bylsma, we could see multiple players leave the valley as the team is expected to see significant roster changes next season.

According to CapFriendly, the following players are unrestricted free agents:

John Hayden, Cameron Hughes, Kole Lind, Max McCormick, Andrew Poturalski, Devin Shore, Marian Studenic, Connor Carrick, Jimmy Schuldt, Chris Driedger, Ales Stezka.

It'll be a quick but busy summer before the 2024-2025 season, which starts in mid-October.

Stay with us at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the team, your home for Firebirds hockey.

