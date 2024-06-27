Firebirds Farewell: Players address media in exit interviews ahead of off-season

Following a disappointing end to their season on Monday in Game 6 of the Calder Cup Finals, Firebirds players addressed the media on Thursday prior to heading home for the off-season.

Hershey Bears defeat Firebirds 5-4 in overtime. Bears are are back to back Calder Cup champions. Wow. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/7uzKc9AStz — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 25, 2024

For the second straight year, the Firebirds fell to the Hershey Bears in the Finals.

The conclusion of the season signals the end of Dan Bylsma's time in Coachella Valley who is moving to Seattle to be the head coach of the NHL-affiliate Kraken.

About as authentic as it gets here. Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma showing some raw emotion following another crushing loss in the Finals to the Hershey Bears. Dan's a competitor, a lover, a fighter - and he will be missed in Coachella Valley. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/JC4fzvPDgg — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 25, 2024

Bylsma's replacement has still not been named but Coachella Valley will have to act quickly given the upcoming schedule of events.

Free agency starts Monday, July 1.

In addition to Bylsma, we could see multiple players leave the valley as the team is expected to see significant roster changes next season.

According to CapFriendly, the following players are unrestricted free agents:

John Hayden, Cameron Hughes, Kole Lind, Max McCormick, Andrew Poturalski, Devin Shore, Marian Studenic, Connor Carrick, Jimmy Schuldt, Chris Driedger, Ales Stezka.

With the Coachella Valley Firebirds having great forwards, Andrew Poturalski gave high praise to coach Jessica Campbell. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/EH1vJBp5vN — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) June 28, 2024

Chris Driedger had an amazing season in net for the Firebirds with a 36-13-7 record in the regular season and playoffs. Driedger gives the team around him and his coach Colin Zulianello credit for his success @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/jC2tDPYuo5 — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) June 28, 2024

Devin Shore, who is one of the 12 unrestricted free agents mentioned what made this year's team special. He also had a special guest in his exit interview. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/RXXcmIBwYT — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) June 28, 2024

Kole Lind had an amazing year in both the regular season and playoffs with 65 and 11 points respectively. Lind mentioned how playing in Acrisure Arena is special. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/wssYdapY87 — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) June 28, 2024

With multiple sold-out crowds here in the valley, Ryan Winterton mentioned that Firebirds fans are the best fans in the AHL. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/aqTHvdDMxl — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) June 28, 2024

It'll be a quick but busy summer before the 2024-2025 season, which starts in mid-October.

Stay with us at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the team, your home for Firebirds hockey.