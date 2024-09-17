Skip to Content
Firebirds

Coachella Valley Firebirds sign rookie forward Landon McCallum

Firebirds
By
Published 4:32 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds signed rookie forward Landon McCallum for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

McCallum, 21, played with the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey for the last four seasons. He has recorded 163 points in 246 games with the Wolves, registering 49 goals and adding 104 assists.

He hails from Delhi, Ontario, Canada and is listed at 5-foot-11 and weighing 172 pounds.

The Firebirds kick off the 2024-24 season at home on Friday, Oct. 11 against the Bakersfield Condors.

Check out the latest updates on the Firebirds at kesq.com/coachella-valley-firebirds

Article Topic Follows: Firebirds

Jump to comments ↓

Aramis Rivera

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content