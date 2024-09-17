Coachella Valley Firebirds sign rookie forward Landon McCallum

The Coachella Valley Firebirds signed rookie forward Landon McCallum for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

McCallum, 21, played with the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey for the last four seasons. He has recorded 163 points in 246 games with the Wolves, registering 49 goals and adding 104 assists.

He hails from Delhi, Ontario, Canada and is listed at 5-foot-11 and weighing 172 pounds.

The Firebirds kick off the 2024-24 season at home on Friday, Oct. 11 against the Bakersfield Condors.

