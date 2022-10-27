Skip to Content
High School Football
By
Updated
today at 10:46 PM
Published 8:25 PM

High school football: CV wins DVL, three-way tie for DEL title in regular-season finale

The final week of the high school football season ended with a wild league title scenario, while Coachella Valley proved to be top of the class once again.

The schedule was headlined by the 63rd annual Bell Game between Indio and Coachella Valley, as well as the highly anticipated DEL game with championship implications between Palm Desert and Palm Springs.

Coachella Valley wins the Bell Game and DVL Title

Indio - 10@Coachella Valley - 13F

THREE-WAY TIE FOR DEL TITLE

Palm Desert: 31
(4-1 in DEL)		@Palm Springs: 16
(4-1 in DEL)		F
La Quinta: 29
(4-1 in DEL)		@Shadow Hills: 16F
Xavier Prep: 55@Rancho Mirage: 41F
Desert Hot Springs@Cathedral CityF
Desert Mirage: 0@Banning: 23F
  • Yucca Valley vs 29 Palms game was canceled Friday afternoon. This comes following a brief lockdown at YVHS following a verbal altercation on the campus.

    The game will not be rescheduled. Officials told News Channel 3's Bailey Arredondo that CIF won't allow for a reschedule as all games have to be played and results posted by tonight to set up players.

    The game has been declared a no contest.

CIF-SS playoff brackets will be released on Sunday, Oct. 30th.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for coverage and our final BLSS next Friday, Nov. 4th.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015.

