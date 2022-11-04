High school football: La Quinta the lone desert team to advance in CIF-SS playoffs

It's playoff time! Six of our area teams were in action Friday night in the first round of the CIF-SS playoffs.

D6 Palm Desert - 0 @ San Juan Hills - 35 F D7 Paloma Valley - 28 @ Palm Springs - 24 F D9 Granite Hills (El Cajon) - 47 @ La Quinta - 61 F D9 Diamond Bar - 41 @ Coachella Valley - 10 F D11 Yucca Valley - 35 @ South Pasadena - 43 F D12 Montebello - 22 @ Indio - 21 F

La Quinta, the lone local winner in the first round, will be at home Friday, Nov. 11 against Laguna Beach in the 2nd round.

