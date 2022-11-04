Skip to Content
High school football: La Quinta the lone desert team to advance in CIF-SS playoffs

It's playoff time! Six of our area teams were in action Friday night in the first round of the CIF-SS playoffs.

D6Palm Desert - 0@San Juan Hills - 35F
D7Paloma Valley - 28@Palm Springs - 24F
D9Granite Hills (El Cajon) - 47@La Quinta - 61F
D9Diamond Bar - 41@Coachella Valley - 10F
D11Yucca Valley - 35@South Pasadena - 43F
D12Montebello - 22@Indio - 21F

La Quinta, the lone local winner in the first round, will be at home Friday, Nov. 11 against Laguna Beach in the 2nd round.

Stay with Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo for continuing coverage of the playoffs and all things local high school sports.

