Poor air quality forces three local high schools to cancel football games

Three local high school football teams have canceled their varsity football games this week due to air quality concerns stemming from three major wildfires burning in Southern California.

Cathedral City, Yucca Valley, and Palm Desert have canceled their games as of Thursday afternoon.

Cathedral City's game has been moved to this Saturday at 6pm. The Lions are 1-1, set to make their home debut.

Classes at all schools in Yucca Valley's district were canceled on Wednesday and Thursday due to the air quality. The Trojans are planning to reschedule a game during their BYE week in early October.

