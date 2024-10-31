BLSS: ‘Flag Game’ headlines last week of the high school school football schedule
It's the last week of the regular season for our local high school football teams! Check out the schedule for week 11 below:
Thursday, Oct. 31
- Desert Christian Academy at Nuview Bridge
Friday, Nov. 1
- Palm Desert at La Quinta *Flag Game*
The winner will grab a share of the Desert Empire League title
- Palm Springs at Rancho Mirage *Ramon Road Rivalry*
Rancho Mirage could also grab a share of the DEL title with a win
- Shadow Hills at Xavier Prep
- Indio at Coachella Valley
- Cathedral City at Desert Hot Springs
- Desert Mirage at Banning
- Yucca Valley at Twentynine Palms
- Desert Chapel at California Military Institute
We'll have highlights, reactions, and final league standings on the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur and Kenji Ito. Watch Friday at 11 p.m. on News Channel 3.