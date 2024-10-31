BLSS: ‘Flag Game’ headlines last week of the high school school football schedule

It's the last week of the regular season for our local high school football teams! Check out the schedule for week 11 below:

Thursday, Oct. 31

Desert Christian Academy at Nuview Bridge

Friday, Nov. 1

Palm Desert at La Quinta *Flag Game*

Palm Springs at Rancho Mirage *Ramon Road Rivalry*

The winner will grab a share of the Desert Empire League title

Shadow Hills at Xavier Prep

Rancho Mirage could also grab a share of the DEL title with a win



Indio at Coachella Valley



Cathedral City at Desert Hot Springs



Desert Mirage at Banning



Yucca Valley at Twentynine Palms



Desert Chapel at California Military Institute

We'll have highlights, reactions, and final league standings on the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur and Kenji Ito. Watch Friday at 11 p.m. on News Channel 3.