Mark Wilson withdraws from American Express after testing positive for COVID

Mark Wilson in 2012
Former American Express winner Mark Wilson has withdrawn from this year's tournament after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to a news release from the PGA Tour, the positive test was discovered before the first round of competition began on Thursday.

Wilson will self-isolate. He will be replaced in the field by the first alternate, Matt Every.

Wilson sent out a Tweet earlier this morning expressing his disappointment.

Wilson has been a pro since 1996. His last win was actually the American Express, then under a different name, back in 2012. It was the fifth win of a his PGA Tour career.

News Channel 3's Blake Arthur and Taylor Begley will have more on this and the first round of play at PGA Tour West in La Quinta. Tune in at 5 & 6 for live coverage.

