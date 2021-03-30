Skip to Content
Xavier Prep basketball programs play first games locally, thankful to tip-off season

Xavier Prep became the first local high school program to play basketball games this season.

The Saints hosted Aquinas on Tuesday night without fans in attendance. The boys team lost but the girls team won. Ultimately though, the entire program won because they got the chance to compete.

Xavier Prep is not affiliated with any local school district, thus giving them more freedom to conduct school and sports operations. However, DSUSD teams are on track to return, while PSUSD is expected to return after spring break.

