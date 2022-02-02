Skip to Content
Palm Desert wrestling makes history, takes down top-ranked team to earn CIF-SS Division 1 team title

The Aztecs have made history!

No. 3 ranked Palm Desert wrestling won their first CIF-SS D1 title on Wednesday night after defeating top-ranked Temecula Valley 37-35.

PD pulled out a narrow victory on the road, exemplifying their true talent, toughness and character as a championship caliber team.

The Aztecs will look to continue their historic season at the CIF State tournament.

