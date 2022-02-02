Palm Desert wrestling makes history, takes down top-ranked team to earn CIF-SS Division 1 team title
The Aztecs have made history!
No. 3 ranked Palm Desert wrestling won their first CIF-SS D1 title on Wednesday night after defeating top-ranked Temecula Valley 37-35.
Congrats to @PalmWrestling! @pdhsofficial https://t.co/DMFfU0SEpI— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 3, 2022
PD pulled out a narrow victory on the road, exemplifying their true talent, toughness and character as a championship caliber team.
CIFSS Division 1 champions! Great job Wrestling team. #PDAllin pic.twitter.com/drlWWQDPyV— Dennis Zink (@PDAztec_Zink) February 3, 2022
The Aztecs will look to continue their historic season at the CIF State tournament.
Comments