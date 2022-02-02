Palm Desert wrestling makes history, takes down top-ranked team to earn CIF-SS Division 1 team title

The Aztecs have made history!

No. 3 ranked Palm Desert wrestling won their first CIF-SS D1 title on Wednesday night after defeating top-ranked Temecula Valley 37-35.

PD pulled out a narrow victory on the road, exemplifying their true talent, toughness and character as a championship caliber team.

CIFSS Division 1 champions! Great job Wrestling team. #PDAllin pic.twitter.com/drlWWQDPyV — Dennis Zink (@PDAztec_Zink) February 3, 2022

The Aztecs will look to continue their historic season at the CIF State tournament.