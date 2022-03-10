Skip to Content
BNP Paribas Open: First round play underway; Rafa Nadal addresses media, dazzles fans at practice

The first round of play is underway at Indian Wells!

Both men's and women's singles matches were taking place throughout a busy Thursday at the BNP Paribas Open.

For seeded players like Rafa Nadal, they don't have to worry about getting through the first round, earning a BYE as the No. 4 seed.

For the Spaniard, Thursday was about practice and media obligations.

The 21-time grand slam champion showed off for spectators Thursday morning during practice, then followed up by entertaining the media by answering questions.

