Firebirds fans fired up for Calder Cup Finals rematch against Hershey Bears

Game one of the Calder Cup Finals rematch between the Firebirds and Bears is only one day away.

Fans throughout the valley are more than just excited for the finale to start.

Calder Cup Finals facts & figures

🦅🐻🏆



- First finals rematch in 33 years

- Bears seeking record 13th title (originated in 1930s)

- Firebirds seeking 1st title (2nd year as franchise)

- Bears had 111 pts in regular season (1st in AHL), Firebirds had 103 pts (2nd in AHL) pic.twitter.com/ca97mk54aR — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 13, 2024

Before Game One between the Firebirds and Bears for the Calder Cup Finals, I got to catch up with some fans here in the valley. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/GIwHhvZojd — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) June 14, 2024

