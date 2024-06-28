Palm Springs Power helps Noah Blythe continue his baseball dream

Noah Blythe, an outfielder who played at the University of Antelope Valley, had a major change in his career as the university closed down.

"I think my initial reaction was trying to stay in shape, and it just kind of shocked us all," Blythe said.

Playing with the Power for the past three years, Power field manager Casey Dill mentioned he's glad to help Blythe continue his baseball dream.

"Noah's put his heart into this team for going on three years now," manager Dill said. "When I heard that, you know, Antelope Valley canceled their season, I was going to do whatever I could to help him. I threw his name out there to a lot of schools, and we were working for him."

Blythe, being one of the leaders on this year's team, has motivated his other teammates through his mindset and play.

"Honestly, just watching him go out there and ball out every day, he's one of the best hitters I've ever played with," Power first baseman Mark Kirkland said. "When you see a guy out there doing that, it motivates you to go do the same thing."

As Blythe is highly regarded by his teammates and fans, he credits the people closest to him for striving for more.

"It's kind of been a rough road for me," Blythe said. "I've tried my best to stay positive, but, you know, they're the reason why I keep playing because they believe in me. I think, you know, they want me to be up there in the MLB; that's my goal, and I think they're definitely the reason why I continue to work as hard as I do."

Blythe has found a new home and will play at Hawaii Pacific University next year.