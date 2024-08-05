Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

Joel Diaz, trainer of Israil Madrimov, reflects on tough loss to Terence Crawford

10:38 PM
Coachella Valley native and world-renowned boxing trainer Joel Diaz has been in many big fights and his most recent was certainly one of his biggest.

Diaz was in the corner for Israil Madrimov, the 29-year-old from Uzbekistan who lost to Terence Crawford on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Crawford won the fight and the WBA super welterweight title at154 pounds, taking it 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 on the judges’ scorecards. Crawford is now 41-0 (31 KO) and a 4-division champion.

Meanwhile, Madrimov moved to 10-1-1 and despite the loss, held his own against one of the greatest of all time.

On Monday, just two days after the fight, Sports Director Blake Arthur went to Diaz's gym in Indio to get his thoughts on a controversial decision.

Madrimov is one of many professional fighters who has Diaz in their corner.

He's arguably most known for his time with fellow Coachella Valley native and former five-time world champion Timothy Bradley Jr.

Diaz, who has his gym in Indio dubbed "Diaz Training Camp," has gained respect and recognition in the world of boxing for being one of the top trainers in the sport.

