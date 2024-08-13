Skip to Content
Girls flag football kicks off new season, headlined by addition of new local teams

today at 11:16 PM
Published 10:39 PM

Xavier Prep didn't have a girls flag football team last year. In fact, most local schools didn't.

Palm Desert and Desert Hot Springs were the lone two local high school girls flag football programs.

This year, that is changing with other schools adding girls flag football as a sport.

The Saints are one of those teams and made their program debut on Tuesday in a doubleheader against Linfield Christian.

Indio, La Quinta, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and Shadow Hills are all expected to join in on the fun and field teams for the first time this year.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.

Blake Arthur

