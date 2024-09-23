Skip to Content
Coachella Valley controls rival Indio in DVL volleyball clash

today at 11:11 PM
Published 10:29 PM

Coachella Valley defeated rival Indio in 4 sets on Monday night.

The Arabs were led by senior star Leslie Delgado who was the best player in the match.

It's the first league loss for Indio since October of 2022.

CV is 3-0 in DVL play this season, while Indio drops to 2-1.

Blake Arthur

