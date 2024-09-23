Coachella Valley controls rival Indio in DVL volleyball clash

Coachella Valley defeated rival Indio in 4 sets on Monday night.

The Arabs were led by senior star Leslie Delgado who was the best player in the match.

It's the first league loss for Indio since October of 2022.

CV is 3-0 in DVL play this season, while Indio drops to 2-1.