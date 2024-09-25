Skip to Content
Local high school girls embracing new opportunity in inaugural flag football season

KESQ
By
Published 2:45 PM

The sport of flag football is on the rise in the country, and we are seeing that here in the valley with girls high school teams.

This year, there are six new teams - Indio, La Quinta, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage Shadow Hills, and Xavier Prep.

These six programs are in their first season, while Desert Hot Springs and Palm Desert are in their second.

These squads make up an 8-team local league, with many local high school girls enjoying a new opportunity to participate in a Fall sport.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

