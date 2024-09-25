Local high school girls embracing new opportunity in inaugural flag football season

The sport of flag football is on the rise in the country, and we are seeing that here in the valley with girls high school teams.

This year, there are six new teams - Indio, La Quinta, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage Shadow Hills, and Xavier Prep.

Girls flag football is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, and we're seeing that here locally. This year, we have 6 new teams, making up an 8-team league. Here's some of the action from the games tonight. Great to see the girls having some fun! @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ pic.twitter.com/M1o0qXtgYf — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 25, 2024

These six programs are in their first season, while Desert Hot Springs and Palm Desert are in their second.

These squads make up an 8-team local league, with many local high school girls enjoying a new opportunity to participate in a Fall sport.