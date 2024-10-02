Skip to Content
World Golf Hall of Famer Susie Maxwell Berning passes away at 83

today at 3:56 PM
Published 3:43 PM

World Golf Hall of Famer and local resident Susie Maxwell Berning has passed away.

Maxwell Berning had a successful playing career after not taking up the game until she was a teenager. In fact, she didn't have interest in the game of golf until she moved to Oklahoma from California. After competing on the boys team in high school, she went on to have a great success on the LPGA Tour.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-vNuhIZkQQ

Maxwell Berning won 11 LPGA titles, including four majors. She captured the U.S. Women’s Open in 1968, 1972 and 1973. She also won the 1965 Women’s Western Open, then considered a major. She was also named LPGA Rookie of the Year in 1964.

https://kesq.com/sports/chevron-championship/2022/03/30/world-golf-hall-of-famer-susie-maxwell-berning-honored-at-the-reserve-club-in-indian-wells/

After retiring from playing competitively in 1996, she stayed in golf, becoming a highly regarded teaching professional, working at The Reserve Club in Indian Wells since 2002.

“Susie was a true trailblazer from the moment she picked up a golf club,” said USGA CEO Mike Whan. “When I reflect on the incredibly short list of golfers – male or female – who have claimed three U.S. Open titles, alongside four major championships, it puts into perspective just how extraordinary her achievements were. Even more inspiring is the decision she made to step away from the competitive game to prioritize her family, a choice that resonates deeply with so many of us. Her legacy will forever be a source of admiration and respect.”

Susie Maxwell Berning, dead at the age of 83.

