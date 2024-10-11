Skip to Content
Firebirds taking flight for third AHL season, host Bakersfield Condors Friday in opener

2024-10-11
Hockey is back in the desert.

The Firebirds start their new season tonight at home against the Bakersfield Condors. Puck drop is at 7.

Coachella Valley comes into the 2024-2025 season with new head coach Derek Laxdal and plenty of new players.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage throughout the season.

Blake Arthur

