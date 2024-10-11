Firebirds taking flight for third AHL season, host Bakersfield Condors Friday in opener
Hockey is back in the desert.
The Firebirds start their new season tonight at home against the Bakersfield Condors. Puck drop is at 7.
Coachella Valley comes into the 2024-2025 season with new head coach Derek Laxdal and plenty of new players.
Here at Firebirds practice as they prepare for their home opener tomorrow against the Condors. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/zLdY7jUiCu— Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) October 10, 2024
