Student Athlete of the Week – Julia Fernandez

Shadow Hills cross country standout Julia Fernandez is this week's student-athlete of the week.

"Once you're a champion, you're always a champion, and in track, like I said, she's done everything that we've asked," head coach Richie DeTamble said. "We needed a jumper. She jumped. We need a hurdler. She hurdled, and she's kind of done everything we've asked to do whatever's best for the team."

Julia Fernandez is the definition of a winner, being the 2023 del champion, a two-time state finalist, and having the second fastest cross country time in school history, but the rest of the team is who drives her to go the extra step.

"It's the team environment and competing. You know, we push each other every day at practice every race," Fernandez said. "Honestly, it's just mainly mainly the team. I would say we're all friends on and off the field, on and off the track, and, you know, this is like a second family."

Along with being a star on the track, Fernandez is also a star in the classroom with a 3.8 GPA, as she always has the drive to be the best.

"With the guidance of my parents, my parents have worked really hard to get to where they are, and just having that as my example, along with my coach, is my example," Fernandez said. "It's always propelled me to do as much as I could and to be the best that I can, whether that's just as a person and as an athlete and as a student."

As Fernandez led the girls to a league championship, coach DeTamble couldn't be more grateful to coach such a great student-athlete.

"As great as Marjorie was, she has done it her own way, not just by herself, but she's got her teammates involved," coach DeTamble said. "Just everything that you would want in a teammate, she is. It's not just out here; again, it's in everyday life. She's just a great person."

