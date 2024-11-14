Skip to Content
COD women’s soccer wins first conference championship, make playoffs for first time since 1998

Published 5:10 PM

The College of the Desert women's soccer team is enjoying one of their most successful seasons in program history.

COD went 15-2-3 in the regular season and earned a playoff berth for the first time in 26 years.

The Lady Roadrunners' playoff opener is Wednesday, Nov. 20 at College of the Desert.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

