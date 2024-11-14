COD women’s soccer wins first conference championship, make playoffs for first time since 1998

The College of the Desert women's soccer team is enjoying one of their most successful seasons in program history.

COD went 15-2-3 in the regular season and earned a playoff berth for the first time in 26 years.

The College of the Desert Women's Soccer team is having a historic season winning the conference title for the first time ever and are heading to the playoffs for the first time since 1998.

The Lady Roadrunners' playoff opener is Wednesday, Nov. 20 at College of the Desert.

Also, at COD, there is a blank banner for the women's soccer team. It's the team's motivation and why to keep on pushing in practice and games.

