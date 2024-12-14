Firebirds defeat Pacific Division leading Wranglers 3-1 after losing three straight games

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Calgary Wranglers 3-1 on Saturday at Acrisure Arena.

Wow. The Firebirds get back in the win column after defeating the Pacific Division and Western Conference leading Wranglers 3-1. We’ll have to see if the birds can sweep the weekend series. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) December 15, 2024

The Firebirds scored straight out of the gate after Ben Meyers tallied his eighth goal of the season.

benny strikes first pic.twitter.com/jFAG6sDtvu — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 15, 2024

The Wranglers answered with a goal of their own in the first, but the birds heated up in the second.

John Hayden scored a short-handed goal two minutes and 50 seconds to open up the frame. In the same period, Jani Nyman found the back of the net for his seventh time this season.

JOHNNY WITH THE SHORTY pic.twitter.com/YB9YsgetrV — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 15, 2024

Ales Stezka started in net for CV and had 33 saves.

Firebirds improve to 12-8-1-3. Coachella Valley will stay home and play their second game against the Wranglers on December 15th. Puck drop is at 3:00 p.m.

