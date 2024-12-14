Skip to Content
Firebirds defeat Pacific Division leading Wranglers 3-1 after losing three straight games

Published 11:59 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Calgary Wranglers 3-1 on Saturday at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds scored straight out of the gate after Ben Meyers tallied his eighth goal of the season.

The Wranglers answered with a goal of their own in the first, but the birds heated up in the second.

John Hayden scored a short-handed goal two minutes and 50 seconds to open up the frame. In the same period, Jani Nyman found the back of the net for his seventh time this season.

Ales Stezka started in net for CV and had 33 saves.

Firebirds improve to 12-8-1-3. Coachella Valley will stay home and play their second game against the Wranglers on December 15th. Puck drop is at 3:00 p.m.

