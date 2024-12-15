Firebirds extend win streak to 2 after 4-2 win over Wranglers

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Calgary Wranglers 4-2 on Sunday at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds wasted no time to get on the board first. Ben Meyers went five hole and scored the loan goal in the opening period.

YEAH BEN pic.twitter.com/iJ80s9ndGE — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 15, 2024

In the second period, both teams traded back and forth. After a goal from Rory Kerins early, the birds responded right back after Tucker Robertson tipped in Nikolas Brouillard's slap shot to give them the one goal lead.

The Wranglers answered with a goal once more, but Jani Nyman found the back of the net off a wrister on the right circle.

go jani 👏 go jani 👏 pic.twitter.com/ak6pAXJxhT — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 16, 2024

In the final seconds of the final frame, John Hayden intercepted the puck, shot toward the empty, and scored the final goal to put the Firebirds up two.

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 31 saves.

Firebirds improve to 13-8-1-3. Coachella Valley will remain at home and play the San Jose Barracuda on December 18th. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

Stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.