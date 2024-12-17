MLS & NWSL set for big return of Coachella Valley Invitational in February

The largest-ever preseason event in North American professional soccer history is coming to the Coachella Valley in February.

AEG announced that a record 20 Major League Soccer and National Women's Soccer League teams will take part in the Coachella Valley Invitational at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

“We are thrilled to return for the fourth consecutive year to the Empire Polo Club where MLS and NWSL fans can enjoy preseason soccer in a unique and intimate setting,” said Kara Korber, Sr. Director Business Development, AEG. “We continue to work closely with the leagues and teams to further develop this comprehensive preseason training model that will be our biggest event yet.”

The preseason event starts on February 5 and runs through February 22.

MLS teams participating include defending champions LA Galaxy. Fans will also get their first look at the league's newest team, San Diego FC, led by Mexican star Hirving "Chucky" Lozano.

In addition to providing each of the participating MLS and NWSL teams the opportunity to prepare for their upcoming 2025 seasons in optimum weather at world class facilities, CVI will also give fans unprecedented access to watch some of MLS’s and NWSL’s most decorated and popular players and teams in an intimate setting, along with unique fan experiences.

Check Out: LA Galaxy Foundation to Host Annual Golf Tournament on Feb. 7

Tickets for all matches will go on sale Wednesday, December 18 at 2pm PST at coachellavalleyinvitational.com. 26 matches in total will be held across the invitational.

MLS clubs participating in the 2025 CVI

Austin FC

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

LA Galaxy

LAFC

Minnesota United FC

New York City FC

New York Red Bulls

Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake

San Diego FC (preparing for their first ever season)

San Jose Earthquakes

Louis CITY SC

Sporting Kansas City

NWSL clubs participating in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational include:

Angel City FC

Bay FC

Houston Dash

Portland Thorns

San Diego Wave FC

Seattle Reign FC

Full Match Schedule

MLS DAY 1: Wednesday, Feb. 5

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Portland Timbers at 10:00 a.m. PT

LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC at 11:00 a.m. PT

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 12:30 p.m. PT

Chicago Fire FC vs. LAFC at 1:30 p.m. PT

New York City FC vs. Sporting Kansas City at 3:00 p.m. PT

MLS DAY 2: Saturday, Feb. 8

Austin FC vs. Sporting Kansas City at 11:00 a.m. PT

San Diego FC vs. New York City FC at 12:00 p.m. PT

San Jose Earthquakes vs. New York Red Bulls at 1:30 p.m. PT

Portland Timbers vs. Chicago Fire FC at 2:30 p.m. PT

MLS DAY 3: Sunday, Feb. 9

LA Galaxy vs. Charlotte FC at 10:00 a.m. PT

Minnesota United FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC at 11:30 a.m. PT

MLS DAY 4: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Chicago Fire FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 10:00 a.m. PT

LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United FC at 11:00 a.m. PT

New York Red Bulls vs. Real Salt Lake at 12:30 p.m. PT

Portland Timbers vs. San Diego FC at 1:30 p.m. PT

New York City FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC at 3:00 p.m. PT

MLS DAY 5: Saturday, Feb. 15

San Diego FC vs. New York Red Bulls at 10:00 a.m. PT

Charlotte FC vs. Portland Timbers at 10:00 a.m. PT

LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire FC at 12:00 p.m. PT

Minnesota United FC vs. New York City FC at 2:00 p.m. PT

NWSL DAY 1: Sunday, Feb. 16

Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC at 11:00 a.m. PT

San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash at 12:00 p.m. PT

Seattle Reign FC vs. Bay FC at 1:00 p.m. PT

NWSL DAY 2: Saturday, Feb. 22