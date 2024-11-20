LA Galaxy Foundation to Host Annual Golf Tournament on Feb. 7

The LA Galaxy's annual fundraiser golf tournament will return to Palm Desert on Feb. 7, the team announced today.

The scramble-style tournament will tee off at 8 a.m. at the Firecliff golf course at Desert Willow Golf Resort, with registration and a pre-round breakfast opening 90 minutes prior, according to a team statement. All proceeds will go toward the LA Galaxy Foundation, which raised approximately $150,000 during the 2024 tournament for health and wellness resources, access to youth sports and community inclusion, team officials said.

Galaxy first-team players Marco Reus, Riqui Puig, Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec are scheduled to play with fans.

Giveaways and games are also scheduled throughout the day, in addition to a lunch with a hosted bar, according to the team.

The previous tournament had a hole-in-one contest with a Rolex watch as a prize, and the 2025 event was confirmed to feature beat-the-pro and closest-to-the-pin competitions on certain holes.

A cocktail reception and silent raffle will follow the tournament, giving fans the opportunity to "mingle with LA Galaxy players, alumni and staff,'' according to the statement.

Residents can find additional information and registration instructions at lagalaxy.com/community/golf.