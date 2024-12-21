Firebirds fall to Reign 4-1 for second straight loss

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the Ontario Reign 4-1 on Friday at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds opened the scoring after Jani Nyman tallied his ninth goal of the year in the first period.

The Reign took over for the rest of the game. Francesco Pinelli answered with a goal of his own three minutes and 23 seconds after Nyman's loan goal.

Scoreless in the second, Ontario started firing on all cylinders in the final frame.

Samuel Fagemo and Charles Hudon contributed to the three goal period.

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 26 saves.

Firebirds fall to 13-10-1-3. Coachella Valley will continue its homestand and play the Ontario Reign on December 20th. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

