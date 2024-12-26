High school Basketball League Preview

League play for the boys' and girls' basketball seasons is almost here.

This year, the common theme for boys' basketball here in the valley is continuing the championship culture as Indio and Palm Springs High School both look to claim another league title.

"Everyone's going to try and knock us out like everyone wants what we want, so we just got to keep going hard as if we're starting from zero," Palm Springs senior guard Jayse Creavalle said.

The Indians have the chance to do something special: win three straight DEL titles, and the players will do whatever it takes to win it all.

"We prepare every day," Palm Springs junior guard Darwin Gambler said. "I prepare every day mentally, physically, spiritually. I pray that we win this, and it will mean a lot to us."

As their first league game will be at La Quinta, expect the Indians to show they can still be at the top of the league.

"I would just say a team that plays hard and is just going to their all on the court, each and every game," Palm Springs senior guard Creavalle said.

Now to Indio in the DVL, the pressure is on. Head coach Johnny Flores has taken over the reins, and in his first year as the head coach, the Rajahs are trying to put this season in the history books by achieving a 4-peat, a feat that has never been done at Indio.

For girls' basketball, the story for both leagues is quite similar. Yucca Valley in the DVL and Shadow Hills in the DEL strive to continue their dominance.

"I think that as you go in season after season, you're never really satisfied," Shadow Hills girl's basketball head coach Timothy Britton said. "We're always going to be chasing a championship, and anything less than that is a failure for this program at least."

High standards are set for girls' basketball at Shadow Hills, but the players say they were born to play at any moment.

"We have a lot of motivation to win this league title because of all our dedication and hard work that we put in behind the scenes that nobody else sees," Shadow Hills sophomore guard Analiah Cardona said.

As Shadow looks to claim their fourth straight title, the Knights want more than to top their league.

"It would be very rewarding," Shadow Hills sophomore center Skylah Archer said. "I mean, that's not our ultimate goal. Our ultimate goal is to win CIF, but it's going to be a reward and just a step closer to getting to that main goal.

For a team that has gone undefeated in the league for the past five years, expect Yucca Valley to be all gas, with no brakes when they step onto the court.

"You can expect us to do what we do every year, trying our best and staying on top," Yucca Valley sophomore guard Nahveah Baclig said. "We're putting in a lot of work, especially in the off-season, and we're ready for anything."

Being the team to beat in the DVL, the Trojans have accepted the challenge and are coming into this season like any other year.

"Our girls this season know about five league titles," Yucca Valley girls' basketball head coach Jess Geeson said. "They know there's a target on their back. I know Coachella and 29 Palms have been playing outstanding so far this year, so they're going to be coming for us for sure, but our girls are ready. You know, they want to defend it. They want to keep the history going, and they want to put another banner on the wall."

We will also have coverage of the Sun Valley League, which includes Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, and Desert Mirage.

Stay with us here at KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of high school sports across the valley.



