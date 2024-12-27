Skip to Content
Firebirds get back in the win column after 4-3 win over Condors

Coachella Valley Firebirds
Published 10:01 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors 4-3 on Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena.

After the Condors took the 1-0 lead, the Firebirds answered right back with a goal from Lleyton Roed.

The game wouldn't be tied for long as Bakersfield took the 2-1 lead four minutes later. The birds responded with another goal as Ben Meyers found the back of the net with only one minute remaining in the opening frame.

In the second period, CV took over. Nikolas Brouillard and Brandon Biro both scored their third goal of the season to give the Firebirds the two-goal lead.

Former Firebird Connor Carrick scored the loan goal in the final frame, but it was too little too late.

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 20 saves.

Firebirds improve to 14-11-1-3. Coachella Valley will come back home and will play the Ontario Reign on December 28th. Puck drop is at 6:00 p.m.

Kenji Ito

