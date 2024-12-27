Firebirds get back in the win column after 4-3 win over Condors

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors 4-3 on Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena.

After the Condors took the 1-0 lead, the Firebirds answered right back with a goal from Lleyton Roed.

a look at roed's goal 😍 pic.twitter.com/bwredLGSPs — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 28, 2024

The game wouldn't be tied for long as Bakersfield took the 2-1 lead four minutes later. The birds responded with another goal as Ben Meyers found the back of the net with only one minute remaining in the opening frame.

tied up at 2🔥 pic.twitter.com/j1HjRJu9xF — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 28, 2024

In the second period, CV took over. Nikolas Brouillard and Brandon Biro both scored their third goal of the season to give the Firebirds the two-goal lead.

we take the lead 3-2 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/Po5iqif76A — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 28, 2024

we looooove a power play goal pic.twitter.com/ZdtNbXP9jW — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 28, 2024

Former Firebird Connor Carrick scored the loan goal in the final frame, but it was too little too late.

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 20 saves.

Firebirds improve to 14-11-1-3. Coachella Valley will come back home and will play the Ontario Reign on December 28th. Puck drop is at 6:00 p.m.

Stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.