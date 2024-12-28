Firebirds fall to Reign 4-3 in a shootout on Teddy Bear Toss Night

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the Ontario Reign 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds wasted no time to open up the scoring as Luke Henman buried his third goal of the season. After the goal, the fans tossed a total of 15,287 teddy bears onto ice, which will be donated local fire and police departments to give to children in need.

TOSS THOSE TEDDY BEARS!! pic.twitter.com/6tNQyUsWcY — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 29, 2024

In the second, the Firebirds and Reign traded back and forth. Francesco Pinelli tied the game at one to open the period. Eight minutes later, John Hayden scored his seventh goal of the season to give the birds the one goal lead.

but here's a look at Hayds power play goal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y4QjkHwnug — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 29, 2024

Ontario added a pair of goals to end the period as Jeff Malott and Samuel Fagemo gave the Reign the 3-2 lead.

Trailing by one, Ryan Winterton found the back of the net for the loan goal in the final frame of play.

we're tied up at 3 pic.twitter.com/qGUApNKvUq — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 29, 2024

Scoreless in overtime, it came down to the shootout. Brandon Biro and Logan Morrison both scored for the Firebirds, but CV could not stop the Reign.

Ontario went 3-for-3 with goals from Glenn Gawdin, Jeff Malott, and Samuel Fagemo

Jack LaFontaine made his first start in net for CV and had 36 saves.

Firebirds improve to 14-11-1-4. Coachella Valley will continue their homestand and will play the Colorado Eagles on New Year's Eve . Puck drop is at 5:00 p.m.

Stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.