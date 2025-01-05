Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

Firebirds extend win streak to two games after 4-3 win over Reign

By
Published 12:16 AM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign 4-3 on Saturday at Toyota Arena.

The Firebirds got on the board first after Jani Nyman tallied his tenth goal of the season.

The Firebirds started out hot in the second period. On the power play, Lleyton Roed scored from distance for the 2-0 lead.

The Reign wouldn't remain scoreless as Jack Studnicka scored Ontario's first goal, but Ryan Winterton answered with a goal of his own to put the birds up two once more.

In the final frame, the birds wasted no time to extend their lead. Captain Max McCormick buried his seventh goal of the season only one minute and 22 seconds into the period.

The Reign rallied late with two goals from Samuel Fagemo and Jeff Malott, but it was too little too late.

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 32 saves.

Firebirds improve to 16-11-1-4. Coachella Valley will come back home and will play the San Diego Gulls on January 5th. Puck drop is at 5:00 p.m.

Stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content