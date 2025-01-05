Firebirds extend win streak to two games after 4-3 win over Reign

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign 4-3 on Saturday at Toyota Arena.

The Firebirds got on the board first after Jani Nyman tallied his tenth goal of the season.

we take the lead 1-0 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Ku2QuMLGL — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 5, 2025

The Firebirds started out hot in the second period. On the power play, Lleyton Roed scored from distance for the 2-0 lead.

The Reign wouldn't remain scoreless as Jack Studnicka scored Ontario's first goal, but Ryan Winterton answered with a goal of his own to put the birds up two once more.

WE LEAD 3-1 pic.twitter.com/KEzPLdjpVK — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 5, 2025

In the final frame, the birds wasted no time to extend their lead. Captain Max McCormick buried his seventh goal of the season only one minute and 22 seconds into the period.

make that 4-1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CCLjejAhEM — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 5, 2025

The Reign rallied late with two goals from Samuel Fagemo and Jeff Malott, but it was too little too late.

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 32 saves.

Firebirds improve to 16-11-1-4. Coachella Valley will come back home and will play the San Diego Gulls on January 5th. Puck drop is at 5:00 p.m.

