UMass Lowell defeated Omaha 3-2 to win the first ever Cactus Cup Championship

The inaugural Cactus Cup wrapped up today at Acrisure Arena featuring a championship and a third placed game.

The University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks and the UMass Lowell Riverhawks competed for the championship.

Scoreless in the first two periods, UMass Lowell went on a three goal run with goals from Scout Truman and Jack Robilotti to start the final frame.

Omaha went on a two goal run with goals from Griffin Ludtke and Brady Risk, but it was too little too late.

The second game was a fight for third place between the Michigan Tech Huskies and Holy Cross Crusaders, which went back and forth until the very end.

In the first, Matthew Campbell gave Michigan Tech the early lead, but Jack Stockfish responded right back to tie the game at one all.

In the second, the script was flipped. Timothy Heinke gave Holy Cross the one goal lead, but the Huskies wouldn't go down. To cap off the second frame, Blais Richartz went three hole and scored with four minutes and 32 seconds to go.

The Huskies offense was all gas no brakes in the final frame, as Stiven Sardarian scored only 37 seconds into the period. The one goal wouldn't last for too long. Going the length of the ice, Stockfish scored the game tying goal to send the game into overtime.

Like the start to the third period, Michigan Tech wasted no time in overtime, as Logan Morrell scored the game winning goal only 33 seconds in.

