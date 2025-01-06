Skip to Content
Jani Nyman Nets OT Winner to Propel Firebirds Past Gulls 3-2

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the San Diego Gulls 3-2 in overtime on Sunday at Acrisure Arena.

In the first period, Mitchell Stephen scored the loan goal to give the Firebirds the 1-0 lead 14 minutes and 20 seconds into the game.

The one goal trend continued in the second frame as Jagger Firkus tallied his seventh goal of the season to give the birds the two goal lead.

The Gulls responded with two goals of their own from Sasha Pastujov and Sam Colangelo in the final stretch of the third period to send the game into overtime.

It only took a minute for the Firebirds to send the Gulls home with a loss. With the man advantage, Jani Nyman found the back of the net off a one-timer.

Jack LaFontaine started in net for CV and had 19 saves.

Firebirds improve to 17-11-1-4. Coachella Valley will continue their homestand and play the Tucson Roadrunners on January 8th. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

Stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Kenji Ito

