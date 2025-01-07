Student Athlete of the Week – Bryan Osorio

Rancho Mirage center back Bryan Osorio is this week's student-athlete of the week.

"We're blessed with the talent," head coach Carlos Calixto said. "They love to play together. It makes our practice much easier because the level is there, and so our practices flow a lot better and faster."

Scoring 12 goals in the past two seasons and leading the Rattlers to a DEL title, Bryan Osorio is a one-of-a-kind player, but his success comes from his style of play.

"I like to play fast," Osorio said. "I'm always locked in. I like touching the ball. I like playing with my teammates, not hogging the ball. I'm more of a team player, you know."

Being the captain for the past two years, Osorio showed his coaches that he is a leader by always putting his teammates first in every moment.

"I was trying to lead and make them go in the right direction," Osorio said. "I'll always motivate them not to give up."

Graduating with a 3.5 GPA, Osorio is the definition of a student-athlete, but what makes him special in both fields is that he gives it his all and accepts any challenge that gets thrown his way.

"He might not be too talkative with the friends or with the team," coach Calixto said. "He speaks on the field with his commitment and how he approaches the game, whether it's a practice, whether it's a non-league game, or whether it's a tournament. He's always ready for it."

We are always looking for Student Athlete of the Week nominations. If you know a senior who should be featured next, be sure to contact the KESQ sports department.

The Student-Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday.