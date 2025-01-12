Firebirds defeat Wolves 5-2 in their first ever meeting

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Chicago Wolves 5-2 on Saturday at Acrisure Arena.

The Wolves held the Firebirds scoreless in the opening frame. In the fourth minute, Chicago scored the lone goal by Bradly Nadeau.

In the second, the birds started to heat up. Daniel Sprong tallied his first goal of the season to open the period.

DING DONG IT'S DANIEL SPRONG pic.twitter.com/oDMU5zNFO4 — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 12, 2025

The Wolves retook the lead, led by Jordan Martel, but Lleyton Roed made the game even at two with four minutes and ten seconds to go.

In the final frame, it was all Firebirds. Sprong, Jani Nyman, and Brandon Biro scored to give CV the three-goal lead.

MAKE THAT 2 FOR SPRONG! pic.twitter.com/X2EhZ7e62Z — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 12, 2025

THAT'S RIGHT JANI pic.twitter.com/NhWypZy3UT — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 12, 2025

LET'S GO BIROOOOOO pic.twitter.com/eqFmp137hd — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 12, 2025

Ales Stezka started in net for CV and had 28 saves.

Firebirds improve to 18-12-1-4. Coachella Valley will continue its homestand and play the Chicago Wolves on January 12th. Puck drop is at 3:00 p.m.

