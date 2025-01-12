Firebirds defeat Wolves 5-2 to sweep the weekend series

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Chicago Wolves on Sunday at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds trailed by one to open the first after Chicago's Aleksi Heimosalmi scored his fourth goal of the season, but Logan Morrison responded with a goal of his own to make the game even at one.

MO TIES IT UP 1-1 pic.twitter.com/qXN4bSJyLN — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 12, 2025

Nick Swaney gave Chicago the one goal lead to start the second, but the lead would not last for too long. Brandon Biro and Daniel Sprong both found the back of the net to give the Firebirds the 3-2 lead.

we got a tied game people!! pic.twitter.com/Gyp38y04Z6 — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 13, 2025

you guessed right... it's Daniel Sprong!!



birds take the lead 3-2 with 10:59 left in the 2nd period pic.twitter.com/ELMANZEs1T — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 13, 2025

In the final frame, it was all birds. On the powerplay, Ben Meyers tallied his 11th goal four minutes and 40 seconds into the period. Seven minutes later, Lleyton Roed scored an empty net goal to secure the Firebirds second win in a row.

we loooovveee a power play goal



4-2 we lead pic.twitter.com/RVBftKEYxE — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 13, 2025

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 33 saves.

Firebirds improve to 19-12-1-4. Coachella Valley will continue its homestand and play the Henderson Silver Knights on January 16th. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

