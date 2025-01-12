Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

Firebirds defeat Wolves 5-2 to sweep the weekend series

Coachella Valley Firebirds
By
Updated
today at 7:19 PM
Published 7:17 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Chicago Wolves on Sunday at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds trailed by one to open the first after Chicago's Aleksi Heimosalmi scored his fourth goal of the season, but Logan Morrison responded with a goal of his own to make the game even at one.

Nick Swaney gave Chicago the one goal lead to start the second, but the lead would not last for too long. Brandon Biro and Daniel Sprong both found the back of the net to give the Firebirds the 3-2 lead.

In the final frame, it was all birds. On the powerplay, Ben Meyers tallied his 11th goal four minutes and 40 seconds into the period. Seven minutes later, Lleyton Roed scored an empty net goal to secure the Firebirds second win in a row.

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 33 saves.

Firebirds improve to 19-12-1-4. Coachella Valley will continue its homestand and play the Henderson Silver Knights on January 16th. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

Stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content