Student Athlete of the Week – Franky Aguirre

Coachella Valley point guard Franky Aguirre is this week's student-athlete of the week.

"He has grown as a player on and off the court, as a leader," head coach Mike Rodriguez said. "His maturity has been beyond my expectations for this year. Taking his team or taking the team on his back and setting the example for what we want to do in the program."

For a guard who specializes on both ends of the floor, Franky Aguirre's motive is always to put his team first.

"I'm the type of player, you know, I don't look at stats, I don't look at, you know, points," Aguirre said. "As long as we get the win, I'm happy with that. That's my mentality, and that's my mindset for every game."

Not only is he a great athlete, but he is a great person, too, and like the mentality that he brings onto the court, he brings the same amount of energy into every aspect of his life.

"He'll do anything to help a person," coach Rodriguez said. "I mean, to help a player, help a coach, help a fan. Anything we ask of him, he has no problem doing."

Graduating with high honors, he plans to focus more on his education and pursue his dream.

"I would like to be a nutritionist as my career," Aguirre said. "I just like taking care of my body, and I like what goes into the human body, and I just wanna learn more."

