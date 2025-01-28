Student Athlete of the Week – Hannah Shaver

Desert Christian Academy center Hannah Shaver is this week's student-athlete of the week.

"She's really a conqueror through and through," head coach Zach Devane said. "She's done her own work on her own time as far as playing club and committing time during volleyball season and in the spring and whatnot. When you want to be great, you have to do those things. She's set a really high standard for kind of what it takes to be a basketball player for us, and, you know, she's accomplished a lot and shown us really what it looks like

What can't Hannah Shaver do? She is an all-around scorer, she is a defensive beast on the volleyball court, and she is the first girl in DCA history to reach 1,000 points, but her dominance comes from her love of the game.

"I've always had a joy in sports," Shaver said. "It keeps me busy, keeps me occupied, and honestly, just seeing the joy it brings to my family and everyone, it's just really fun."

Being the captain for the past two years, Shaver earned the team's respect through her drive to never give up.

"She is so strong and physical, and defenses throw a lot at her, and she just keeps it going," head coach Devane said. "Resilient from a leadership perspective, we expect a lot out of our captains, and again, she just keeps it going and does what we need her to do."

With the success, Shaver has also battled with some injuries, and how she overcame that adversity is by cherishing every moment in every opportunity.

"It really helps like me to, like, really learn to push through pain, and it really, like, made me realize why I'm doing what I'm doing," Shaver said. "It just gave me like another way to look at it and, like, realize that, like, you aren't going to be given every day to play, so, while I'm here, I might as well play the best I can and enjoy every moment of it.

We are always looking for Student-Athlete of the Week nominations. If you know a senior who should be featured next, be sure to contact the KESQ sports department.

The Student-Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday.