Firebirds defeat Canucks 5-2 after early surge in third period

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Abbotsford Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday at Acrisure Arena.

Scoreless in the first period, the Firebirds struck first after Jagger Firkus tallied his ninth goal of the season eight minutes and three seconds in the second.

birds strike first and take the lead 1-0 pic.twitter.com/4IcDAX0O7m — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 30, 2025

The Canucks went on a two-goal run from Erik Brannstrom and Danila Klimovich for the 2-1 lead.

In the third, the Firebirds went on a scoring frenzy, scoring four goals less than five minutes into the final frame. Nikolas Brouillard, Ben Meyers, Daniel Sprong, and Jacob Melanson all tallied a goal to lift the Firebirds to their first win in four games.

BRU TIED IT UP 2-2 pic.twitter.com/wH9wvsyPMp — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 30, 2025

we LOOOOVVEEE a power play goal!!



3-2 WE LEAD pic.twitter.com/8KXO1a0Kwm — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 30, 2025

NOW THAT'S HOW IT'S DONE pic.twitter.com/Dfh06v8hf0 — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 30, 2025

NOW THAT'S HOW IT'S DONE pic.twitter.com/Dfh06v8hf0 — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 30, 2025

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 28 saves.

Firebirds improve to 22-15-1-5. Coachella Valley will go back on the road and play the Texas Stars. Puck drop is at 5:00 p.m.

Stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.