Acrisure Arena prepares for AHL All-Star Classic

Published 7:05 PM

The AHL All-Star Classic logo was set in place at Acrisure Arena for the 2025 two-day competition.

Plenty of people, such as Senior Vice President of Acrisure Arena John Page, Vice President of Operations Phillip Ransford, Firebirds staff members, and AHL Vice President of Marketing and Licensing Sean Lavoine, were all in attendance.

This is the third time the AHL All-Star Classic has been in California.

The two-day tournament will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition and AHL All-Star Challenge.

If you want to see the roster, you can do so by clicking here.

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.

Kenji Ito

