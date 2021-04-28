Shadow Hills at Rancho Mirage boys’ basketball game postponed after positive test for COVID-19

Local Sports Headlines

Due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Shadow Hills basketball program, the Knights game at Rancho Mirage on Wednesday night has been postponed.

The Knights (3-0 in DEL) were scheduled to play the Rattlers this evening.

