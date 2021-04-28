Shadow Hills at Rancho Mirage boys’ basketball game postponed after positive test for COVID-19
Due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Shadow Hills basketball program, the Knights game at Rancho Mirage on Wednesday night has been postponed.
BREAKING: @BoysShhs vs @rmrattlershoop basketball game tonight at RMHS postponed due to COVID-19. Per Rancho Mirage school official this is "due to a positive test on the other (SHHS) team."— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 29, 2021
Stay with me and @KESQ for more details as this story develops.
The Knights (3-0 in DEL) were scheduled to play the Rattlers this evening.
Stay with KESQ as this story develops.
Comments