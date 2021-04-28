Skip to Content
Local Sports Headlines
By
today at 6:28 PM
Published 5:59 PM

Shadow Hills at Rancho Mirage boys’ basketball game postponed after positive test for COVID-19

Due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Shadow Hills basketball program, the Knights game at Rancho Mirage on Wednesday night has been postponed.

The Knights (3-0 in DEL) were scheduled to play the Rattlers this evening.

Stay with KESQ as this story develops.

Local Sports Events

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content