Ten past champions among early entrants for the LPGA’s Chevron Championship in Rancho Mirage

World No.1 Jin Young Ko (2019) and World No.3, Lydia Ko (2016) head a list of ten Champions already entered into The Chevron Championship, taking place March 31 - April 3, 2022 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

Defending Champion Patty Tavatanakit, Mirim Lee, (2020) Pernilla Lindberg, (2018) So Yeon Ryu, (2017), Brittany Lincicome, (2015, 2009) Lexi Thompson, (2014) Inbee Park (2013) and newly announced US Solheim Cup Captain Stacy Lewis (2011) will all be back to try and capture one more title at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course as the Championship celebrates its 51st and final edition at Mission Hills Country Club.

World No.1 Jin Young Ko who triumphed in 2019, finishing three shots clear of the field, commented, "This is going to be a very special year for the Championship as we play our final tournament at Mission Hills. I think you might see a lot more past champions enter this year for the chance to play one more time competitively in Rancho Mirage - it is a very special place to visit."

New title sponsor Chevron, which increased the prize fund for the 2022 Championship by over 60% to $5 million, also announced the confirmed members of the Chevron Player Advisory Board.

Today @LPGA and IMG announced that @Chevron has joined the LPGA family as the title sponsor of The Chevron Championship in 2022. pic.twitter.com/kk88eIzAsr — The Chevron Championship (@Chevron_Golf) October 5, 2021

Devised and created by Chevron to ensure that The Chevron Championship supports and attracts the leading LPGA Tour players, the player advisory board places its members at the heart of future plans and advancements for The Chevron Championship.

The board line-up, bringing together both past and present legends of the game, was announced as Amy Alcott, Morgan Pressel, Gaby Lopez, Juli Inkster, Katherine Kirk, Stacy Lewis, and Ariya Jutanugarn.

Inkster, a two-time winner of the Championship (1984 and 1989) in a career that included seven Major wins, nine playing Solheim Cup appearances, and two as captain, said:

"I am delighted to be part of The Chevron Championship Player Advisory Board as this tournament has given so much to the players over the years. It is an honor to be part of the important job of safeguarding its future and building something that reflects and builds on Dinah's legacy."

Tickets are now on sale for The Chevron Championship, the first golf Major of 2022 after a Covid imposed two-year hiatus.

All details and ticket options available can be found at thechevronchampionship.com

Tournament officials said early indicators point to record crowds at this year's Championship.

Last year, Chevron U.S.A. Inc. was announced as the new title sponsor of The Chevron Championship (formerly the ANA Inspiration) through a six-year relationship with the LPGA. ANA, who supported the tournament for seven editions, will continue as a partner in 2022.