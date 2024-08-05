High school football preview: Desert Mirage Rams

The Desert Mirage Rams are ready to suit up and line up for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

"We just want to punch people in the mouth, we want to hit, we want to do our jobs, and we just want to win," Rams sophomore guard Carlos Garcia said.

Competing in the new Sun Valley League, the Rams have their eyes on making the playoffs.

"Just like last year, new league doesn't change our goal," Rams head coach Jesus Felipe said.

2024 local high school football leagues 👀🏈



DESERT EMPIRE (DEL)

LQ

PD

PS

RM (reigning champ)

SH

XP



DESERT VALLEY (DVL)

CV

Indio

29 Palms

Yucca Valley (reigning champ)



SUN VALLEY (SVL) *New league this year

Banning

Cat City

DHS

Desert Mirage



OTHER

DCA

Desert Chapel pic.twitter.com/ZlvnEIg86B — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) August 5, 2024

"My goal as a coach and as a coaching staff last year and this year is to make the playoffs. Last year, we came up short; we thought we should have been in, and we didn't make it. It is what it is. This year, we're trying to leave the guesswork out, and we're trying to make sure we get in there."

Finishing with a 6-4 overall record last year, Desert Mirage is ready to surprise all the leagues in the valley.

"We're an upcoming team and we want to try our best at everything, not just the football, but in the aspect of life," Rams junior linebacker Kristopher Ruiz said. "They're not going to know what's going to hit them."

As DM missed the playoffs last year, the red and white want to solidify their name as one of the top teams in the valley.

"We want to send a message to the people that last year wasn't a one-time thing, and the Rams are here to stay," Rams head coach Felipe said.

