High school football preview: Cathedral City Lions

The Cathedral City Lions are giving their all in practice and are prepared to give the same energy for their first game of the 2024-25 season.

"Just work every single game, make every single game a fight, no matter what the scoreboard says," Lions senior quarterback Cristian Crittenden said. "At the end of the day, just know we came out here and fought."

With the main of making it to the playoffs, the Lions also have another goal in mind.

"We actually are focusing on teaching football and trying to get these kids better and better and better," Lions head coach Richard Lee said. "Even though we have a seven-game pre-season and we have three league games, by the time we get down to our league games, we will be playing our best football."

Finishing 6-4 last season, this year's Lion Pride is hungry for more.

"Our kids are tenacious; they play hard," Lions head coach Lee said. "They want to be good; they want to win football games, and, you know, desire is 9/10 of everything, so that's the way you start."

That's not the only thing that Cat City will be starting, as they will also be a part of the Sun Valley League and are ready for what's next.

"It's kind of wide open, and it's a brand new league, so it's anybody's game," Lions head coach Lee said. We're going to come out and play some really, really good football and try to win a title if we can. You know, just do everything we can to get better each week and compete."

With the brand new league competing with teams like Desert Mirage, Desert Hot Springs, and Banning, the Lions plan on creating a legacy.

"It's the first year of this new league," Lions senior running back Noah Gannon said. "We got to set the tone, set the tone for this school, and set the tone for this new league."

