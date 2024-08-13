High school football preview: Yucca Valley Trojans

Coming off a great season, making it all the way to the CIF title game, the Yucca Valley Trojans are going to put their heart and soul into this team.

“We’re definitely going to put our best team out there,” Trojans head coach Jeremy Johnson said. “They’ve been working hard in the off-season, you know, after that devastating loss last year and the long bus ride, you know, they had one goal in mind.”

The Trojans’ one goal this year is to repeat last season’s success, but this time, hold up the prize.

“That championship loss was heartbreaking, and it was sad,” Trojans junior linebacker Brody Herrera said. “To not go back would be just disappointing, you know, we got a run back, and we got to have another great season.”

Along with making it to the championship, the Trojans also claimed the DVL title and want to show that last year was not a one-year wonder.

“We want to show that we’re still a championship-caliber team,” Trojans senior quarterback Michael Ramos said. “We want to make a good playoff run, we want to run the DVL title back to back, and we want to continue to show a name out here in Yucca Valley.”

As the Trojans’ first game is against Arrowhead Christian on August 24th, Yucca Valley is going to give it their all to stay at the top.

“To expect a fight,” Trojans senior quarterback Ramos said. “You know, the whole team isn’t gone. You know, we do lose seniors, but a good majority team is still here and has been playing with these seniors for a long time, way before their senior year. So just expect a fight, still don’t see us to underestimate us. We’re still here to compete.”

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of high school sports throughout the season.